Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

