Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINS. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,979.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 216.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

