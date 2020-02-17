Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

PRLB opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 66.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.