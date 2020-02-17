DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.