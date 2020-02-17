DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $472,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

