DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $448,000 Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.