Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $111.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of LDOS opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

