DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CDK stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

