Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,457. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.