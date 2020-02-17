DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $443,000 Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

