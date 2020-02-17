Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,459,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 452,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

