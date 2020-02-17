Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Shares of TBPH stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
