Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.