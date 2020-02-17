DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,199 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 478,714 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,490 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

TRIP stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $58.24.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

