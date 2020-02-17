DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,095 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

