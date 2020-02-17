DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Middleby were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $113.73 on Monday. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

