DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $503,000 Investment in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

HTHT stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.