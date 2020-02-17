DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 50,000 Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Loop Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Loop Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.