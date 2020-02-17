Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of BAP opened at $204.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $198.93 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

