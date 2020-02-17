DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $522,000 Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock worth $250,960. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

