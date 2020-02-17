DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $537,000 in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 66.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

SAIL opened at $25.16 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

