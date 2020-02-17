DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $22,773,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 520.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $9,937,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $37.12 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

