13,281 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,568 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $44.32 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

