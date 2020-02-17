DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $553,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

