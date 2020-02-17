DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

