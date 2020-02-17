DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $602,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

