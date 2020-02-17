6,126 Shares in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,126 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 39.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $118.58 on Monday. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.
TopBuild Profile
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.
