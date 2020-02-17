A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,956,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

