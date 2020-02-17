32,512 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,831,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,507,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,384,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Mylan stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

