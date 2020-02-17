Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

