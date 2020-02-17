First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Trinity Industries worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $167,721.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 881,948 shares of company stock worth $18,253,881. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

