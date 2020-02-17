First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 16,363 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after purchasing an additional 726,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

AGCO opened at $66.76 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

