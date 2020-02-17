DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $246.21 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.57.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

