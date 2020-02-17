Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

