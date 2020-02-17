DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $54.22 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

