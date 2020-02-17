First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,886,770 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 251.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 83,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

SWN stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

