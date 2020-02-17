First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.47 Million Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Solaredge Technologies worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,604.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.