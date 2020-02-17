Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $21.06 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

