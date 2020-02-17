DDD Partners LLC Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

