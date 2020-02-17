Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Brunswick by 66.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Shares of BC opened at $64.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

