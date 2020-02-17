CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVBF stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.