First Trust Advisors LP Buys 80,043 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

