Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $24.02 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

