First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $214,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,877,649.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $126.85 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $127.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

