First Trust Advisors LP Buys 17,843 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 659,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

