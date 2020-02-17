First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

COLM opened at $91.43 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 113,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $10,246,344.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,388,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,745 shares of company stock worth $36,402,004. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

