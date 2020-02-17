First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of Aegion worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEGN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 207.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Aegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $706.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

