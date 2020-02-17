First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $27.69 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

