Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

IRM stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

