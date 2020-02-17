First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.12 Million Holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $224.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

