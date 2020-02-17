Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

